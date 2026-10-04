Jordan Love throws 2 touchdown passes, Packers edge Buccaneers 17-14

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers overcame two fourth-quarter turnovers to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17-14 on Sunday.

Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels threw two picks that led to 10 points in his first career start filling in for Baker Mayfield, who missed a game for the first time in his three-plus seasons in Tampa Bay because of a dislocated thumb.

The Packers (2-2) wasted two opportunities to extend a three-point lead in the fourth quarter but the Buccaneers couldn’t capitalize.

Tykee Smith forced Kaleb Johnson to fumble inside the 5 with just over nine minutes left in the game. A’Shawn Robinson recovered at the 4 but the ensuing drive went nowhere.

The Buccaneers then had a first-and-15 at the Packers 26 when Jacob Parrish picked Love’s pass and gave Tampa Bay the ball at the 15 and a chance for a comeback win.

Instead, Daniels threw a short screen pass to Emeka Egbuka on third-and-16 and incomplete on fourth down from the Packers 47. Coach Todd Bowles passed up a 65-yard field-goal attempt by Chase McLaughlin, who made one from that distance last year.

The Buccaneers are 0-4 for the first time since 2014. Only the 1992 Chargers overcame an 0-4 start to make the playoffs.

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