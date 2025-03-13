Jones scores 28 as No. 25 Marquette rallies past Xavier 89-87 in Big East quarterfinal

NEW YORK (AP) — Kam Jones scored 28 points and No. 25 Marquette rallied past Xavier 89-87 on Thursday in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals.

Pamela Smith/AP Marquette forward Royce Parham (13) reacts after dunking the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

After trailing by 14 early in the second half, the fifth-seeded Golden Eagles (23-9) took the lead for good at 81-80 on Jones' layup with 1:16 remaining.

David Joplin connected on a pivotal 3-pointer with 26 seconds left, and Marquette held on to earn a semifinal matchup with sixth-ranked and top-seeded St. John's on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

Pamela Smith/AP Marquette guard Kam Jones (1) dribbles against Xavier guard Ryan Conwell (7) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Ryan Conwell scored a career-high 38 points for Xavier (21-11), a school record for a Big East Tournament game. The fourth-seeded Musketeers, perched precariously on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament bid, had won seven straight.

