Jon Gaines II drafted by Cardinals, highest NFL pick from Marquette High School

"The Arizona Cardinals select Jon Gaines the second," NFL Chief Football Administrative Officer Dawn Aponte says.

And with that, Marquette High School and UCLA offensive lineman Jon Gaines II became the highest NFL draft pick in Hilltoppers history.

"I believe so," Marquette Hilltoppers Head Football Coach Keith Klestinski says. "We've had, I think over the years, 13 players who have played in professional football. But that goes back to the '20s, including a player who was a friend of Curly Lambeau, believe it or not."

TMJ4's Lance Allan asks, "A lot of people say he is the steal of day three. What do you think?"

"I think that's true," Klestinski says. "You know, I think not only are you getting an offensive lineman that can play all three positions. But you're getting a great locker room guy. A great leader."

With the Hilltoppers, his commitment was nearly unequaled as team captain, and student body president.

"The biggest thing for these young players is to learn that the spotlight's always on you even when you go home in the dark," Klestinski says. "What you do when you're away from here really represents you, represents your family, represents our school. And he was one of the best representatives we ever had."

And his dedication? Nearly off the charts.

"Number one, the first thing I remember about Jon is he was a tremendous leader," Klestinski says. "He didn't have a selfish bone in his body. He worked harder than everybody else. I remember one day he broke his arm and he came back the next day in his cast and he was working out with us. He never took a rep off."

And while Marquette has had many successful students go on to do big things, there's something still awe-inspiring about the NFL.

"Our students will say, 'Wow, I can do whatever I put my mind to,'" Klestinski says. "That's the biggest thing. I think sometimes when you don't have those experiences, when you don't have students from your school, the NFL might seem the farthest away from you. But here's a guy who graduated in 2018 and went out to LA and he made a name for himself. And he wouldn't take no for an answer. And he ended up being drafted in the fourth round."

Klestinski says Gaines senior year the team started 0-3. Gaines and the other captains led by example, and the Hilltoppers won six of their last eight and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip