John Blackwell scores 32, Wisconsin makes program-record 21 3-pointers in a 116-85 victory over Iowa

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — John Blackwell set career-highs with 32 points and six 3-pointers, and Wisconsin finished with a program-best 21 makes from behind the arc in a 116-85 victory over Iowa on Friday night.

Markus Ilver tied Wisconsin's team record of 18 3-pointers in a game with 2:48 left and Xavier Amos got a friendly roll at 1:54 to set the record. Amos added another 3-pointer and Camren Hunter sank one with 21.7 seconds left.

Wisconsin finished 40 of 61 from the field (65.6%), including 21 of 31 from 3-point range, to score its most points at the Kohl Center, its home arena since 1998. The Badgers’ previous best 3-point mark came in an 82-68 win over Nebraska on Jan. 22, 2020.

AP News Iowa guard Brock Harding (2) dribbles the ball against Wisconsin guard John Blackwell (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Nolan Winter added 18 points and eight rebounds, and Steven Crowl scored 14 points for Wisconsin (11-3, 1-2 Big Ten). John Tonje and Kamari McGee each scored 12.

Drew Thelwell scored 25 points for Iowa (10-4, 1-2). Josh Dix added 16 points, Owen Freeman scored 14, and Brock Harding and Pryce Sandfort each scored 10.

Iowa started the game by making 10 of its first 13 field goals before finishing 32 of 66 (48.5%).

AP News Iowa forward Owen Freeman (32) goes to score against Wisconsin forward Nolan Winter, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Wisconsin has the weekend off before playing at Rutgers on Monday. Iowa returns home to host Nebraska on Tuesday.

