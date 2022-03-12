Joe Buck reportedly leaving Fox Sports for ESPN's Monday Night Football

The New York Post is reporting that longtime sports announcer Joe Buck is leaving Fox Sports to work for ESPN's Monday Night Football.

Buck has called the World Series for almost 25 years and was FOX's play-by-play announcer for six Super Bowls. According to The Post, however, he is expected to sign a five-year deal with ESPN for $60-$75 million.

The Post said Buck's deal is expected to come to fruition "shortly."

If and when Buck signs it, he will be joining his long-time partner, Troy Aikman, in the booth.

Aikman is rumored to be signing a $92.5 million five-year contract with ESPN. That has not been officially announced though.

While Aikman has said FOX never extended a new offer to him before leaving for ESPN, FOX did extend an offer to Buck for $12 million a year.

According to The Post, ESPN wanted Buck and Aikman for its Super Bowl in 2027. The network also told The Post it feels it now has the star power to attract even better games from the NFL.

The news won't change much for Packers fans, most of whom probably would be ok with Aikman and Buck never announcing a Packers game again.

Packers fans dislike the two so much that a petition was once made on Change.com to remove Aikman and Joe Buck and ban them from announcing Packers games.

