JJ Watt named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

On Saturday night in Pewaukee, all eyes were on the NFL award ceremony as a field of three finalists for the award were narrowed down to one.
“That is the best thing that could have happened,” said Pewaukee High School Athletic Director John Maltsch. “He gives so much to everybody and he doesn’t ask for anything in return.”
Being a family friend of the Watts, Maltsch has followed the star’s career on and off the field since Watt was a kid. Despite a number of prestigious awards and accolades, Maltsch said he’s never been more proud of Watt than for what he did for those affected by the devastating hurricane.
“It’s incredible the following he has and the pull that has that so many people not only in Wisconsin but around the nation wanted to be a part of that,” said Maltsch.
Watt’s efforts transcended sports by once again using his foundation to impact thousands of lives. Maltsch believes that will be Watt’s lasting legacy when his time on the field eventually comes to an end.
“It’s the best thing in the world that could happen for him because he deserves it,” said Maltsch.