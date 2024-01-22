Jeff Trickey QB Camp helps athletes work on character and craft year round

At a Jeff Trickey quarterback camp, it's about leadership as much as technique.

"Well Lance, we have young men from all over," Jeff Trickey says. "From many, many different states. And they're all on this journey in high school together. And young men, whether you're an athlete, a non-athlete, they all are searching for that fit factor."

"You'll see on the some of the shirts, it says accept the risk," former Westosha Central, now UW-La Crosse Quarterback, Brock Koeppel says. "Accept the risk of leadership. Know what that burden is for you."

Offseason camps like this, at the MOSH Performance Center in Franklin, show the dedication of teenagers as football gets more complex.

"The base knowledge of being a quarterback," former Burlington, now University of North Dakota, Quarterback Jack Sulik says. "Like learning the base of your feet and stuff. And learning how to throw the ball. That really helped me a lot. And then overall? Just being a leader on the team, he really showed me the ropes to that. And that really helped throughout high school a lot."

And now even in high school, there's a lot of pressure on these young men, as three yards and a cloud of dust has been replaced by pace and space passing.

"The game has evolved," Trickey says. "And it's changed. But the foundations are still there. But defensively, what they do defensively, they become more mobile."

"Well I love it," Koeppel says. "You know, because the more responsibility I have, the more fun it can be. I'd love to throw the ball 50 times a game, so I need to be here at camps like this and kind of reinforcing it throughout the offseason to get better at it."

Jeff Trickey has 45 plus years of coaching experience. And while specialization is becoming more common, Trickey says he and others want multi-sport, well-rounded athletes.

