Let an Olympic gold medalist tell the story.

"I think Bioworx is something that I wish, you know, myself. My husband Dave, we would have had around in our competitive days," Bonnie Blair Cruikshank says.

Bioworx in New Berlin is the new wellness center for all kinds of athletes.

"Injuries and inflammation is kind of the kiss of death for athletes," Dave Cruikshank says. "So coming here, salt room, sauna. We love the sauna, love the cryo. All the benefits of de-inflammation from that is fantastic."

"We'll get a lot of football players, from all over, both locations," Bioworx Co-Owner Rob Remitz says. "They'll come in before their game because they get a big cryo high. The Bucks have their own chamber. Giannis, like, they like doing it before games, because of that cryo high."

One of those football athletes is Logan Frey, who recently graduated from Brookfield East and will play at UW-Whitewater.

Watch: IV Treatments and Cryo At Bioworx give athletes an edge

"Afterwards, a lot of my soreness is gone usually," Logan Frey says. "So that's something that I really like. And I've been going here for the last like two weeks, and I feel like I've never felt better."

All to be on the cutting edge of their sport.

"Tenths and hundredths of a second make a huge difference for us," Dave Cruikshank says. "So we're looking for any advantage that we can get. And certainly, we feel this place gives us that advantage."

"My brain needs all the help it can get!" Bonnie Blair Cruikshank says with a laugh. "Being able to come to Bioworx and doing certain things that I know are going to help and benefit my body? I know would also help and benefit you. Or the average person. The high school athlete. The wannabe Olympian. Whatever it is."

"Ice baths drop the core temperature, which is not good for your heart, ok?" Rob Remitz says. "There are benefits to it, but doing that cold plunge or whatever, you're shocking the system. And it's not liquid on the skin. It's more of dropping the core right here. What the whole body cryo does is all we do is we freeze an eighth of a millimeter, a strand of hair that reacts with the brain. We don't touch the core."

"This cryo chamber is different from others," Dave Cruikshank says. "It is significantly more beneficial. So you know, we like to come to the places that are on cutting edge. And are doing stuff that's cutting edge."

So whether you're an Olympian, a high school athlete, or a weekend warrior? Cryotherapy is catching on. And you don't catch a cold, it's not that unbearable.

