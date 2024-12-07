'It was madness': Lions fan who got into heated exchange with Matt LaFleur explains what happened

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions fan involved in the heated exchange at the Thursday night football game with Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur is speaking out about what exactly happened.

Fahad Yousif is a die-hard Lions fan and season ticket holder. He says from the age of 10, all he could do was talk about his love for the Lions.

“I don’t love many things. I love my wife. I love my family and I love the Detroit Lions," Yousif said. "I have a Lions tattoo on my leg.”

INTERVIEW: Lions fan talks about heated exchange with Packers head coach:

Interview: 'It was madness.' Lions fan who got into heated exchange with Packers coach speaks out

As a season ticket holder, he gets to choose one perk per season. On Thursday, he chose to help carry out the U.S. Flag during the National Anthem with his wife, which he has done before. The last time he did that, he talked some smack talk with the opposing team as well. He says the team smiled at his snide remarks and egged him on. But that wasn't what happened Thursday night.

“We’re about 5, 10 yards away from the sideline just kind of looking at all the players, definitely letting them know you’re going down, you’re done, it’s over, let them know we’re gonna beat you two times, once home, once here and (LaFleur) didn’t like that," Yousif said. “Once I did the throat slash, he absolutely lost it, which I understand. I mean, I got caught up in the moment, and the fans, and the adrenaline and stuff, but it was madness.”

Fahad Yousif Fahad Yousif at the Lions game against the Packers at Ford Field with his wife

At a post-game press conference, LaFleur addressed the incident.

Related Video: Watch the press conference below:

Packers coach Matt LaFleur on altercation with fan

"I've never been a part of something like that. He was talking junk to our players, giving them the throat-slash sign, you know. You're trying to de-escalate it. And then he gets in my face," he said.

Yousif said the smack talk was all in good fun and that he wasn't expecting such a reaction from the head coach.

WXYZ Fahad Yousif sitting down with Ruta Ulcinaite to discuss the now-viral moment

Because of the altercation, Yousif did not get to walk the flag out to the field and was asked to take his seat. Before halftime, he was asked to leave the game altogether. He says some Lions fans have called him a hero and others have told him they were disappointed in his behavior, which Yousif says he completely understands.

“I love the Lions. The moment, I got caught up in it. I do feel a little bit like maybe I may have embarrassed some fans and the organization, but that is not my intentions at all. I absolutely love the team. I’m sad it worked out this way, but I’m glad we got that win," he said.

The whole ordeal was shocking for Yousif, who hasn't heard from the Lions if there would be any repercussions for the now-viral moment.