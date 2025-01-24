ISU World Cup returning to Pettit National Ice Center after 20 years

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee has long served as the center of speed skating in the United States, but it will also be a center for the world in just one short week.

For the first time in 20 years, the ISU World Cup will return to the Pettit National Ice Center from Friday, Jan. 31 to Sunday, Feb. 2.

“It's an Olympic level competition, so we're going to have around 220 to 230 of the fastest speed skaters in the world here," Pettit National Ice Center general manager Paul Golomski shared.

One of the speed skaters competing next weekend at ISU World Cup #4 is Kewaskum's Jordan Stolz.

“He's undefeated on the World Cup Circuit this year, so he's really kind of pushing the boundaries of the sport," Golomski explained.

At just 20 years old, Stolz is a six-time world champion and world record holder in the 1000-meter race (1:05.37).

“He's already attained a lot within our sport, but he still knows he's got a lot that he still wants to accomplish." Pettit National Ice Center vice chair Bonnie Blair stated.

Blair has had a first-class seat to Stolz's speed skating journey since the Kewaskum native started practicing at the Pettit Center as a child.

Just like Stolz, Blair also called the Pettit Cente home during her Olympic career.

TMJ4 Sports Bonnie Blair celebrates her win at the 1995 ISU World Cup, which was held at the Pettit National Ice Center.

“At my last world championships, which was here in 1995, I had what they called 300 members of the Blair bunch," Blair chuckled. "So Jordan's got his work cut out to get to 300. We'll see what he can do.”

Blair remains Team USA’s most decorated woman at the Winter Olympics winning five gold medals and one bronze. She competed in four different Olympics (1984, 1988, 1992, and 1994).

With next week's ISU World Cup #4 drawing in some of the world's fastest speed skaters, Blair expects next week’s competition to resemble the 2026 Winter Olympics at Milano Cortina.

“They're working towards next year," Blair emphasized. "This is one of those stepping stones to see where they are, maybe what they need to do, improve upon or keep working on to be ready for next year's Olympic Games.”

Race Schedule



Friday January 31, 2025 – Women 3000m, Men 5000m, Women/Men 1000m: A Group 5:00pm-8:14pm

– Women 3000m, Men 5000m, Women/Men 1000m: A Group 5:00pm-8:14pm Saturday February 1, 2025 – Women/Men 500m #1, Women/Men 1500m: A Group 1:30pm-4:35pm

– Women/Men 500m #1, Women/Men 1500m: A Group 1:30pm-4:35pm Sunday February 2, 2025 – Team Pursuit, Women/Men 500m, Mass Start, A Group 1:30pm-5:00pm

'A Group' races include the top 20 ranked athletes in the World for that respective distance category.

Doors open one hour before racing starts.

Tickets for ISU World Cup #4 at the Pettit National Ice Center can be found here.

