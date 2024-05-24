Indy Car's Will Power excited about Milwaukee Mile, Road America, and the Indy 500

Indy Car is intense this month, culminating in the Indy 500, and Will Power is learning to roll with it.

"I would say I enjoy the month of May, more than I have ever," Team Penkse driver Will Power said. "There used to be a lot of pressure. I guess the danger of it too would weigh on you, but enjoying it, and understanding that you're not going to get to do this forever."

At 43 years old, the fire still burns bright, but Power is learning to appreciate his position more.

"You need to enjoy it. Even on the bad days," Power said. "You're racing a car for a living. It's a special job."

Later this season, he can't wait to return to the Milwaukee Mile for the first time since 2015.

"The track's the same, man," Power said. "It's a little worn which actually makes the racing better because there's more degradation, multiple lines. I'm really looking forward to that weekend."

And coming back to Wisconsin and one of his favorites, Road America June 9th.

"They don't build 'em like that anymore," Power said. "They don't build them with that much character. If you make a mistake, you pay for it. You know, the more modern tracks now. You've got all this runoff and people can overdrive a corner to find the limit. This you can't."

In the meantime, he'll try to add to his 2018 Indy 500 win.

After my interview with Power, he qualified second for the Indy 500. He's won 70 poles, the most lifetime in Indy Car. But never the pole, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

