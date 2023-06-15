Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden set to defend race title at Road America

MILWAUKEE — Life certainly changed for Josef Newgarden after winning the Indy 500, but the emotions of the moment were hard to contain.

"This Indy 500 was the new typical for what you see at Indianapolis," Newgarden says. "It always comes down to some last-lap situation. The probability for red flags is really high. We had three of them. No one could have predicted that. And it literally came down to a last-lap pass. Last lap shootout."

Newgarden comes to Road America as the defending race champ. It is a place he's won two times with 3 poles.

TMJ4's Lance Allan says, "And we like to call Road America week the Josef Newgarden annuity because every week, you seem to just go up there and cash a check. Is this true?"

"I love Road America," Newgarden says. "I mean how could you not love this part of the country? I mean it is a classic. It's probably one of the greatest race tracks in the world. Not just the United States, but in the world."

And while Newgarden loves his one visit to Wisconsin per year, he's hoping for two next year with a chance of an Indy Car race at the Milwaukee Mile possibly as soon as 2024.

Lance Allan asks, "Are you hopeful? Are you hearing anything? Where does it stand?"

"Look, I don't know, these are decisions that are way above my pay grade," Newgarden says. "I have no idea what we're doing in '24. But if I was in charge, we would be running at the Milwaukee Mile and Elkhart Lake. At Road America. They both should be on the schedule in my opinion. As an IndyCar driver, it's more goodness for everybody up in this neck of the woods. And they're two iconic tracks, they should both be on there. I hope someone gets that done. If we could go, if we could run at the Milwaukee Mile and Road America? Gosh, it would be a dream come true."

Lance Allan asked Josef, "What's your favorite part of Road America? Canada Corner? The Kink?"

He said actually turn one, where he hits a speed of close to 193 miles an hour.

