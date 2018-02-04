Indianapolis Colts linebacker killed by suspected drunk driver

26-year-old Edwin Jackson found dead

3:30 PM, Feb 4, 2018
ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 13: Edwin Jackson #53 of the Indianapolis Colts leaves the field after the game against the Buffalo Bills on August 13, 2016 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Indianapolis defeats Buffalo 19-18. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced the death of 26-year-old linebacker Edwin Jackson.

According to Indiana State Police and reported by the Indianapolis star, Jackson and 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe of Avon were standing near a stopped vehicle when a black Ford F-150 pickup truck drove onto the emergency shoulder and struck them both.

Investigators believe that Monroe was a ride-sharing operator who pulled to the side of the road and got out of the car to assist Jackson, 26, who became ill.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as 37-year-old Alex Cabrera Gonsales of Indianapolis, tried to flee the scene on foot.

He was apprehended shortly after on the ramp to Holt Road by Mays, police said. "It is believed Gonsales was intoxicated and was driving without a license," Perrine said in a statement. "

He was transported to the Marion County Jail, the result of the test for intoxication is pending."

After the news broke, former teammates and coaches flooded twitter with memoriam tweets for Jackson, affectionately referred to as "Pound Cake."

