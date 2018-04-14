Illinois students skip school for Cubs' Home Opener, run into principal at the game

Two Illinois brothers skipped school to go to the Cubs home opener earlier this week -- and as luck would have it, they actually ran into their school principal at the game.

KWQC-TV reports Tucker and Gunner Speckman, students at Wells Elementary School, in Illinois, celebrated their straight A's with a trip to Wrigley Field.

The family made a sign as a joke hoping it would be seen – and that’s exactly what happened. Their principal, Patrick Versluis, spotted his students at the game.

"We're about 8 rows from the walkway and just as I was kind of scanning our area I saw the Speckman family happen to be walking by about an hour before game time,” Versluis said. “I thought I'm just going to say hi and so I shouted to them saying hey guys you can't be skipping school."

Even though, his students took a sick day – Versluis still happily posed for the picture now working its way around social media.

“Their purpose and the reason was a good one and they were celebrating their son's success at school," Versluis said.

Versluis said he also had taken the day off in order to enjoy the game with his son.