How to watch Wisconsin and Marquette in the NCAA Tournament this week

March Madness is here once again, and this year you can watch both the Wisconsin Badgers and the Marquette Golden Eagles represent Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament.
Here's when and where you can watch each team in the tournament's 1st Round:
Wisconsin Badgers
3 Wisconsin vs. 14 Montana
Thursday, March 20
12:30 p.m.
TNT
Watch: 97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban previews 2025 NCAA Tournament:
Wisconsin is favored by 17.5 points, according to ESPN BET Sportsbook.
If Wisconsin advances, they will face the winner of 6 BYU and 11 VCU.
Marquette Golden Eagles
7 Marquette vs. 10 New Mexico
Friday, March 21
6:25 p.m.
TBS
Marquette is favored by 3.5 points, according to ESPN BET Sportsbook.
If Marquette advances, they will face the winner of 2 Michigan St. and 15 Bryant.
Find information on how to stream all NCAA Tournament games here.
