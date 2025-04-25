GREEN BAY (NBC26) — With the NFL Draft in full swing, one vital aspect that often takes center stage is the proper pronunciation of players' names—especially for Commissioner Roger Goodell.

For many athletes, having their names announced correctly is a significant moment in their careers. This year, Goodell will once again have assistance to ensure name pronunciations are spot-on.

Lucy Popko, a broadcasting and media distribution manager for the NFL, plays a crucial role in this process.

Having worked with the league for four years, she has served as a pronunciation coach for three of those years. Her job begins at the NFL Combine, she said, where she records each player's name. Later, she compiles an audio guide for Goodell to practice at his convenience.

Popko emphasizes the importance of respect when announcing players' names and works diligently to prepare the commissioner.

Watch: How Roh-jer Guh-dell ensures each name is pronounced right at the NFL Draft

How Roh-jer Guh-dell's ensures each name is pronounced right at the NFL Draft

"The biggest thing we work on is just slowing it down and really trying to take it phonetically sometimes," she said.

Video shows an example of her unique technique was demonstrated when Popko provided a strategy for pronouncing Andrew Amouzou's last name, which has West African roots.

Looking ahead to this year's prospects, Popko noted that players like Tetairoa McMillan required extra practice to get their names right.

As the anticipation builds for the draft, it remains to be seen just how much Goodell has practiced these names.

In the fast-paced environment of the NFL Draft, accurate and respectful name pronunciation reflects not only the integrity of the league but also honors the athletes stepping into the professional spotlight.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error