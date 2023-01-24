Homestead graduate leads Northern Arizona to 3 national championships

Drew Bosley won six WIAA track titles while at Homestead High School and has helped Northern Arizona to three national championships. But his running career is just getting started!

"I think most of the year I'm thinking about running, running, running, training, training, training, and it's nice to just take a reset, enjoy my family, enjoy my friends," Bosley says.

Friends may not recognize the former Homestead cross country and track state champion as he goes for a mustachioed look from a half-century ago.

"I'm trying to go for the Steve Prefontaine look, like the 70's runner. I'm going to bring it back," Bosley says.

Bosley was happy to make a quick visit home to Mequon with a break in his Northern Arizona running schedule.

"We know how to execute on the day when all eyes are on us better than any other Power 5 school," Bosley says. "We know this game really well and we execute every year."

Do they ever! Bosley helped NAU cross country an NCAA team title.

"My teammate Nico Young and I basically led the whole race," Bosley says. "We broke away from the pack and finished silver and bronze, second and third."

And then followed it up with an incredible run in the NCAA indoor meet - the fastest by an NCAA American.

"The time that I ran was the NAU school record. It was the fifth-fastest in NCAA history and the second-fastest American ever in NCAA history," Bosley says

The all-American now has three NCAA team titles and a bright future.

"The Olympics and signing a professional contract is definitely something I'm working towards. It's not my driving factor in doing what I do," Bosley says "But I definitely want to make my athletic career my profession."

That will likely come after next year. His Olympic races could be the 10K, the 5K, or the steeplechase.

