MADISON, Wisconsin (TMJ4) — For the first time, Sussex Hamilton football are state champions after beating West De Pere 59-28.

Not to sound like a broken record, but let's talk about the records broken by the Chargers.

To name a few, they set the Division One record for most points, total offense, most passing yards, most touchdowns, most first downs and most completions.

The Chargers win their first state title in record fashion, which left the team emotional about their journey.

"I'm finally gonna get teared up. Just phenomenal kids, obviously everybody sees what they do on the football field, but high character, they're awesome in the classroom, and because they do all the right things, obviously it shows up on, on game day," head coach Justin Gumm said.

"This is dreams you have as a kid, like when you're young playing football...we thought it was a myth at one point, but we're here today and we came on top with the gold ball, and that's just surreal," semior Alex Restivo said.