Inspired by her grandfather, Brooke Hock hosts 2nd Annual Home Runs for Heroes

DENMARK — On Saturday at Circle Tap in Denmark was the 2nd Annual Home Run Derby for Vets or also known as Home Runs for Heroes.

It brings young softball players and fans out to support a good cause. It was started by Brooke Hock who just graduated from Green Bay Preble and will head to UW-Whitewater to continue her softball career.

“You might be here to get a drink at the bar or just hangout, but the main reason we are all here today is to show our love and support for the men and women who put everything on the line for us,” Hock said in her opening speech.

For the second year in a row some of the best young hitters were hitting dingers and softball fans were out catching the action to support a good cause.

“It means the world to me, I really appreciate everybody coming out and helping to support our veterans and supporting me,” Hock said. “It’s really all for them.”

The event raised money for the Disabled American Veterans organization.

“For the Disabled American Veterans to have someone like her in our community being able to reach out and touch this many people, you can’t put words to it,” said Matt Kempainen of the DAV. “She has a heart of gold.”

That money goes to veterans and their families who are going through hardships trying to get them back on their feet.

“Our mission is to make sure veterans have a light at the end of the tunnel to make sure they have a hand up, not a hand out,” Kempainen said. “We’re here to help you get back on your feet and get back in the community and back to having a purpose in life.”

Hock comes from a family of veterans and was inspired to give back by her grandfather Edward LaTour.

“If I’m being really honest about the reason why all this started it’s because of my grandfather,” said Hock. “He served 21 years in the Army and it is clear to me everyday that he is proud to have done so. So with that in mind I wanted to make him proud.”

And make him proud she has.

“I’m very proud of her,” he said of Hock. “She’s just a fantastic ballplayer, like I said, she cares about people. I can’t be more proud of her.”

Hock does more than give back to veterans, she helps in the community in a variety of ways trying to set the example and show the younger generation how to be a good person.

“To help people, I mean that’s been her goal since I’ve known her,” said LaTour. “To help people no matter if it's a veteran or a homeless person, or what have you, she’s just a fantastic young lady.”

“Growing up I always tried to be that leader and now seeing that it’s actually impacting kids that are younger than me really means everything to me. I’m really glad I can do something that can showcase what a good person means,” said Hock.