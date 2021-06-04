Helio Castroneves proving doubters wrong at Indy 500

"It's something to be really proud and I believe it's going to be very successful," Helio Castroneves says. "So it's been showing already."

Some thought Castroneves was past his prime. He proved otherwise at the Indy 500.

Lance Allan of TMJ4 Sports: "At this point of your career, what are your goals? What do you want to still achieve?"

"Look, I'm passionate about racing. I'm still very much in love with it. I want to continue racing," Castroneves says.

Castroneves is part of a 40-something-year-old group making waves in Indy Car.

"Tom Brady won the Super Bowl. Phil Mickelson won the Masters, and now here we go," Castroneves says. "So all the guys that still get it. Still kicking the young guy's butt you know. We're teaching them a lesson. Like me, Tony, Jimmie, and probably more guys from Formula 1. When you start looking this way, it just shows that the series, it's about people passionate about racing."

Castroneves will be back next month with the SRX race at Slinger Speedway.

"Because I'll be doing the SRX on Saturday night, I'm not sure if I'm going to have enough time to be at the Road America race. But I tell you what, what a great event," Castroneves says.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip