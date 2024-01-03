Watch Now
You could win a pair of tickets to the Packers-Bears game thanks to the Milwaukee Admirals

Jacob Kupferman/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love celebrates after scoring against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 12:35:17-05

You could win a pair of tickets to Sunday's critical game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears — and it's all thanks to the Milwaukee Admirals.

The Admirals have their first game of the new year against the Colorado Eagles this Friday at 7PM, with another game on Saturday at 6PM.

On Friday, fans who enter through the concourse or atrium and have their ticket QR code scanned will be randomly selected as contestants for an intermission activity.

The Friday Admirals game is also the first Fair Deal Friday of the season! Fans can get a ticket to the game and a ticket to the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair for only $22.

Plus, it's also Ian's Pizza Student Night so high school and college students with a valid student idea can grab a ticket to the game and a voucher for Ian's Pizza for just $13. Just a reminder — that voucher is not redeemable inside the arena.

On Saturday, the first 4,500 fans to show up to the game will receive a Admirals winter hat.

You can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at 414-227-0550 or visiting this link.

