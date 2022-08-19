Wisconsin artist behind the Packers fence preparing for new season

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Just like the Packers players and coaches, local artist Zane Statz has to prepare during training camp for the season ahead.

Statz and co-creator Spencer Young started the Packers fence almost nine years ago.

"The homeowners reached out to me on social media looking for someone to paint a fence, do something Packer-themed," said Statz.

Each year the design is different. Aaron Rodgers launching a deep hail-mary pass to James Jones in the Mo-Town miracle was featured in 2016.

"If you stood across the street and held your arms out like this it would look like you're catching the pass from Aaron Rodgers yourself," said Statz.

In 2017 the theme was defenders of Lambeau with Clay Matthews and Mike Daniels depicted as superheroes.

The Packers' illustrious history was the focus in 2018 with the theme focusing on the franchise's 100-year past.

The pandemic switched up plans and put the focus on the fans. Packers fans were able to contribute to COVID relief funds in exchange for getting their face painted as part of the Green Bay strong theme.

As for the upcoming season's theme, Statz said he likes to keep it under wraps until the day before the home opener.

It's a tradition for Statz and Young to paint the fence in its entirety the day before the first home game. They start early in the morning and typically take 12 or more hours to complete it.

Statz did give some hints for what fans can expect this season.

"There are aspects of the offense that we really want to feature, there's some highlighted areas that we can definitely focus on, there's a tandem of ideas," said Statz.