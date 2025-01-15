GREEN BAY, Wis. — With how last year’s second half of the season played out for the Green Bay Packers, it’s tough to understand why this year’s team didn’t find the same synergy.

While expectations weren’t high in 2023 with a new starting quarterback at the helm, Jordan Love not only showcased his elite playmaking abilities but also led Green Bay to stun the Dallas Cowboys in the postseason, becoming the first No. 7 seed in NFL history to win a playoff game.

Subsequently, the Packers signed Jordan Love to a historic four-year, $220 million contract extension in July 2024.

With the deal in place, along with the free-agent signings of safety Xavier McKinney and running back Josh Jacobs, expectations soared to Super Bowl aspirations for the 2024 season. However, unlike in 2023, the Packers stumbled into the playoffs.

Why Matt LaFleur says the blame for Packers sluggish offense isn't just on Jordan Love

Despite closing out the regular season with 11 wins, Green Bay went 1-6 in the NFC North, losing twice to both the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, as well as to the Chicago Bears in Week 18.

“The details usually are what separates,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said during Tuesday’s end-of-season press conference. “It separates good from great, and we have got to be on top of our details. They have got to do their 1/11 at a high level; otherwise, it’s hard to win those games.”

Slow starts were the culprit for most of those losses, includingSunday’s season-ending 22-10 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round.

The Packers were also minus-4 in the turnover battle against the Eagles, with Keisean Nixon fumbling the opening kickoff and Jordan Love throwing three interceptions.

In Tuesday’s end-of-season press conference, head coach Matt LaFleur reiterated his disappointment in the team’s sluggish offense but emphasized that the blame shouldn’t rest solely on Love’s shoulders.

“Do I think he could play better?” LaFleur asked in the media auditorium. “Absolutely. Do I think I can help him out and be better? Absolutely. Do I think we could play better around him? Absolutely. I think it’s just too much to put on one person.”

According toBetMGM, the Packers had the third-most dropped passes in the regular season with 33. For comparison, the Eagles had the fewest with seven.

“I believe football is the ultimate team sport, and it’s not just him,” LaFleur said. “We have to catch the ball better. We had a lot of drops.”

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst will hold his end-of-season press conference on Thursday at 12 p.m. CT.

