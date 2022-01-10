Who will the Packers play in the NFL playoffs

GREEN BAY — It's one of the best times of the year, the NFL playoffs, and the Packers are once again the top seed in the NFC.

The Green and Gold have a bye next week, but here are the four possible opponents the team could play in the Divisional Round and how all that would work out.

The top-seeded Packers will play on either Jan. 22 or 23. They could play either the Eagles, 49ers, Cardinals, or Rams all at Lambeau Field. The winner of that game will go to the NFC championship game.

Here's the NFC playoff picture for Wild Card weekend.

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams

The Packers will play the lowest remaining seed. So if Eagles beats the Buccaneers, Philadelphia will come to Green Bay. If the Buccaneers win and 49ers win, San Francisco will come to Green Bay. If the Buccaneers and Cowboys win, the winner of the Arizona vs. Los Angeles game will come Green Bay.

Since the Packers have the highest seed, the NFC championship would also be played in Green Bay if they win the Divisional Round game.

