Who will the Packers pick in 2022 NFL Draft? Here's one prediction

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers look to give Aaron Rodgers a wide receiver for the 2022 NFL draft.

Here's what bookies.com oddsmaker Adam Thompson believes the Packers' 1st round draft pick will be.

Chris Olave, a wide receiver from Ohio State University, is first on Thompson’s list.

Olave is under a 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash, which Thompson says will help stretch the field.

Olave's size at 6-foot, 187 pounds is a concern for the Packers, which might lead them to focus on another talented wide receiver in the draft.

However, Thompson makes it clear that Olave has the ability to immediately impact the Packers.

Next up on Thompson’s list is Treylon Burks, a wide receiver from the University of Arkansas, who offers more size than Olave at 6-2, 225 pounds.

According to Thompson’s predictions, Jahan Dotson, a wide receiver from Penn State University, is under Burks as the next potential draft pick for the Packers.

However, Thompson says to not be surprised if the Packers use a few of their many draft picks to move up and get USC 6-4 WR Drake London.

Lastly, Thompson sees Jameson Williams, a wide receiver from the University of Alabama, as a pick for the Packers.

Below is a complete list of Packers 2022 Draft picks offered by bookies.com:

Round 1 (Pick 22 from LV)

Round 1 (Pick 28)

Round 2 (Pick 53 from LV)

Round 2 (Pick 59)

Round 3 (Pick 92)

Round 4 (Pick 132)

Round 4 (Pick 140)

Round 5 (Pick 171)

Round 7 (Pick 228 from CHI via HOU)

Round 7 (Pick 249)

Round 7 (Pick 258)

The draft will begin Thursday, April 28, and ends Saturday, April 30.

