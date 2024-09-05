What would you do if your wedding fell on Packers opening night?

Johanna Krause and Alex Young will be celebrating their wedding at Spats in Appleton at the same time as the Packers' first game. So what's their plan?

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

Johanna Krause and Alex Young met three years ago through friends. After dating for a couple years, Alex proposed last year and Johanna was ready to quickly tie the knot.

"We got engaged last year and then I knew that I wanted to get married really fast," said Krause. "We got engaged last year on September 6th so that's kind of how the date came to be. We didn't plan the Packer game. We didn't know it was coming."

And why would they? After all, the Packers don't usually play on Fridays. But after the game was announced this spring, she heard from her brother.

He was like 'Oh so you're going to have the Packer game on there right?' And he was going to wear his Packer jersey, he was very insistent," said Krause.

Johanna has been asked by others, including her future in-laws, about their ability to watch the game during the party at Spats in Appleton.

While the game won't be on the TVs, Johanna says she doesn't mind sharing her big day with the green and gold.

"It really doesn't bother me a whole lot because I feel like they're two separate things. Or maybe they are and people are going to be hiding in the corner watching the game, but it doesn't bother me," said Krause

"I'll share the day with the Packers. It's not going to ruin my life."

The couple is set to get married at the Brown County Courthouse early on Friday afternoon before her party.

The attendees will be celebrating two beginnings: a couple starting their lives together and the start of another season of Packers football.

