Week 18 Packers game against Lions will air on Sunday Night Football on TMJ4

GREEN BAY — The momentous Week 18 game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions with massive playoff implications on the line will air on Sunday Night Football on TMJ4, the NFL announced Monday.

If the Packers defeat the Lions, they will have completed an improbable run from 4-8 to clinching the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Lions' playoff fate hinges on both this game and the outcome of the Rams-Seahawks game earlier Sunday.

Here's what Detroit has on the line with Sunday's game, courtesy of Packers.com:

"If the Seahawks win, the Lions will be eliminated before the kickoff at Lambeau Field, and Seattle would earn the last playoff spot if Detroit beats Green Bay. If the Seahawks lose, the Packers-Lions game becomes a de facto playoff game, with the winner getting the No. 7 seed and the loser's season ending."

The game is set for 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, January 8th, at Lambeau Field, and you can watch on TMJ4.

