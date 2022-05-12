GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Vikings will host the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 season opener.

According to the Vikings' website, the teams and the NFL announced Thursday that Minnesota will host Green Bay in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Additionally, the Green Bay Packers announced Thursday that the Pack will kick off their 2022 home schedule at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.

Green Bay opens against Chicago on Sept. 18 at 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC.

It's the 23rd time the Packers have been paired against the Bears for their home opener, the Packers said on their website, with the most recent being Green Bay's dramatic come-from-behind win over Chicago, 24-23, in 2018, also on Sunday Night Football.

Also, the schedule page of the Packers shows the Pack taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.

The full Packers' 2022 schedule will officially be announced Thursday evening.