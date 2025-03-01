Verizon working on 'network enhancement project' in Green Bay ahead of NFL Draft

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — With hundreds of thousands expected to flock to Green Bay for the NFL Draft this spring, new and improved cellular infrastructure is coming to the Titletown area.

Executives from Verizon were in the Green Bay area this week for a tour of the company's new network enhancement project, which Verizon says will bring five new "macro" cell towers to the area and upgrades to 32 existing macro towers to boost 4G/C-band capacity.

"With an expected 300,000 attendees and 25TB of data, we're investing to ensure seamless connectivity throughout the NFL Draft footprint," Lynn Cox, Verizon's SVP and chief network officer, said in a LinkedIn post. "We’re proud to support this historic event in Green Bay."

The post adds that Verizon will bring in five temporary deployments to cover "key event areas" in an effort to sustain cell service with an anticipated 300,000 fans in the area for the draft.

