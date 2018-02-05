Vegas: Green Bay Packers have second-best odds of winning Super Bowl LIII

If Las Vegas is right, only one team has better odds of winning the Lombardi Trophy than the team that Vince Lombardi coached and brought glory to, the Green Bay Packers.

As of 9:25 a.m. Monday on Bovada.com, the Packers have 9-1 odds of winning the 53rd edition of the Super Bowl. They are tied with the newly crowned champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The New England Patriots are 5-1 favorites to win Super Bowl LIII, to be played in the home of the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 3, 2019.

The improved Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers own 12-1 odds.

Four NFC Teams, the Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints, are 18-1.

Much of the movement on Vegas is trusting that Aaron Rodgers will return to full form after his right shoulder injury, and that he will remain healthy all year. As we have seen, health is often the biggest factor for winning a championship, for you can't win it all if your best players go down to injury.

Of course, all this isn't an exact analysis and expert breakdown - simply a reflection of how people are betting in Vegas. And, all these odds discussions are for entertainment purposes only.