Two Green Bay Packers broadcasts moved to ION due to Olympics coverage

John Locher/AP
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 3:56 PM, Jul 19, 2024

Due to coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics on TMJ4 news, two Green Bay Packers broadcasts that would normally be found on TMJ4 can be seen this year on ION.

Both Packers Family Night on August 3 and the August 10 Packers preseason game against the Cleveland Brown will air on ION.

In the Milwaukee area, ION can be seen for free over the air on channel 55.1.

Here are some other places to find ION:

  • Charter Spectrum 15, 16, 88, 92, 231, 615, 618, 1015, 1231
  • AT&T U-verse 55
  • Mediacom 17, 824
  • TDS Telecommunications LLC 1015
  • DISH Network Corp. 250, 55, 7083
  • DIRECTV Group Holdings LLC 305 HD (East), 55

Details of the broadcasts affected:

Saturday, August 3
7pm - 10pm: Packers Family Night

Saturday, August 10
3pm – 3:25pm: Green Bay Packers Pregame Show
3:25pm – 6:30pm: Green Bay Packers @ Cleveland Browns

