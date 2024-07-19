Two Green Bay Packers broadcasts moved to ION due to Olympics coverage

Due to coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics on TMJ4 news, two Green Bay Packers broadcasts that would normally be found on TMJ4 can be seen this year on ION.

Both Packers Family Night on August 3 and the August 10 Packers preseason game against the Cleveland Brown will air on ION.

In the Milwaukee area, ION can be seen for free over the air on channel 55.1.

Here are some other places to find ION:



Charter Spectrum 15, 16, 88, 92, 231, 615, 618, 1015, 1231

AT&T U-verse 55

Mediacom 17, 824

TDS Telecommunications LLC 1015

DISH Network Corp. 250, 55, 7083

DIRECTV Group Holdings LLC 305 HD (East), 55

With the Tablo device, you can watch, pause, and record live over-the-air sports broadcasts.

Details of the broadcasts affected:

Saturday, August 3

7pm - 10pm: Packers Family Night

Saturday, August 10

3pm – 3:25pm: Green Bay Packers Pregame Show

3:25pm – 6:30pm: Green Bay Packers @ Cleveland Browns

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error