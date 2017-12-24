Twins Divided: Packers/Vikings fans manage to coexist

There are house divided stories all the time, but nothing quite like the Hartman brothers out of Manitowoc County.

Twin brothers Nathan and Jason Hartman, who have cerebral palsy, share a lot between them. However, there is one big division between them.

Jason grew up a Packers fan —pretty normal for a kid who grew up in Manitowoc County. But Nathan is a Vikings fan through and through.

"It all started because my favorite color is purple," Nathan said. "When I was 12, the Vikings were doing really good. Hence, how I became a Viking fan."

It's hard for Packers fans to deal with the purple and gold fans from Minnesota the one game a year they invade Lambeau. However, Jason has to deal with it under the same roof every day.

"Occasionally we go back and forth," Jason said.

Lately, it sounds like Nathan has been winning more of the arguments. Not a tall task when Minnesota is one of the best teams in the NFL and Green Bay has struggled after being bitten by the injury bug.

But the twins are humble about their arguments. They say they don't really care.

But their mother, Diane, tells a different story.

"We had an old house and in the living room they'd fight all the time," Diane said. "All good-natured. But we built a new house and they both have separate rooms. We'll be OK now. But now they're just yelling and screaming louder, that way they can hear each other."

It's all in good fun, though. The twins got tickets to Saturday's game from Sartori Cheese. While the ribbing they do back and forth is all in good fun, Saturday's game was extremely memorable.

"It's a lifetime experience," Jason said. "It will go down in history as one of the greatest memories that I'll ever remember. Going to the game with him."