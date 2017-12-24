Twins Divided: Packers/Vikings fans manage to coexist

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 24 at 1:51PM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sauk, Sheboygan, Washington, Waukesha
Lately, it sounds like Nathan has been winning more of the arguments. Not a tall task when Minnesota is one of the best teams in the NFL and Green Bay has struggled after being bitten by the injury bug.
But the twins are humble about their arguments. They say they don't really care.
But their mother, Diane, tells a different story.
"We had an old house and in the living room they'd fight all the time," Diane said. "All good-natured. But we built a new house and they both have separate rooms. We'll be OK now. But now they're just yelling and screaming louder, that way they can hear each other."
It's all in good fun, though. The twins got tickets to Saturday's game from Sartori Cheese. While the ribbing they do back and forth is all in good fun, Saturday's game was extremely memorable.
"It's a lifetime experience," Jason said. "It will go down in history as one of the greatest memories that I'll ever remember. Going to the game with him."