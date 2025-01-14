Tom Clements stepping down as Packers' QBs coach after working with Favre, Rodgers and Love

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tom Clements is stepping down as the Green Bay Packers quarterbacks’ coach after a 25-year NFL career in which he worked with Hall of Famer Brett Favre and four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday at his season-ending news conference that the 71-year-old Clements is retiring. Clements had begun a second stint at Green Bay by joining LaFleur’s staff in 2022.

“Man, it’s been a cool ride with him for the last three years,” LaFleur said. “He’s incredibly consistent. What a great man, a great mind. Obviously he’s had the opportunity to coach some of the best. Talk about Favre, Rodgers and then the development of Jordan Love. I mean, that’s pretty cool. I know he’s meant a lot to this organization — his contributions — and he will definitely be missed. I can’t say enough great things about him.”

Watch: Breaking down an early Packers playoffs exit with 97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban:

Breaking down an early Packers playoffs exit with 97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban

Clements began his coaching career after quarterbacking Notre Dame’s 1973 national championship team and playing 12 seasons in the Canadian Football League. He was the CFL’s most valuable player in 1987 and won Grey Cup titles with Ottawa in 1976 and with Winnipeg in 1984.

He spent four years as a Notre Dame assistant before beginning a three-year stint as the New Orleans Saints’ quarterbacks coach in 1997. He also coached quarterbacks with the Kansas City Chiefs (2000) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2001-03) and was the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator (2004-05) before coming to Green Bay in 2006.

Clements was in Green Bay for Favre’s final two seasons with the Packers and then for Rodgers’ emergence into one of the league’s top quarterbacks. During Clements’ first stint in Green Bay, Rodgers won his first two MVP awards and led the 2010 Packers to their last Super Bowl title.

Clements was Green Bay’s quarterbacks coach from 2006-11 and offensive coordinator from 2012-14. He left to work with Kyler Murray as the Arizona Cardinals’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2019-20. After spending a year away from the game, Clements returned in 2022 for Rodgers’ final season in Green Bay.

After Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets, Clements remained with the Packers for Love’s first two seasons as Green Bay’s starting quarterback.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error