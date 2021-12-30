Titletown prepares to ring in 2022 with New Year's Eve events

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — If you’re looking for a family fun way to ring in the New Year, Titletown has got you covered with free events that are open to the public all day long on New Years Eve. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with extended ice skating and tubing hours that will run until 1 a.m. Throughout the day, the event will also have live performances from local bands.

Noelle Friel

“We are so excited to be bringing out two live bands. They are going to brave the cold with us," said Titletown events coordinator Jessica Dickhut. "We have Shotgun Jane coming from 6 p.m to 9 p.m and then our next band starts right after that until about 1 a.m we have Boom Box coming out to ring in the New Year with us.”

The event will also include a visit from Santa's reindeer at 6 p.m and an early countdown to the New Year for families.

"You have one more chance to thank Santa and checkout some reindeer and then that will take us right into the family countdown at 9 p.m,” Dickhut said.

Noelle Friel

For visitors who are 21 and older, there will also be a pop-up champagne bar at the Titletown tech building.

“It’ll be a great way to spin some tunes with the DJ at a live dance floor," Dickhut said. "It’ll be a great place to warm up as well."

Both the countdown at 9 p.m and the countdown at midnight will be complete with fireworks. Other festivities include photo ops with ice sculptures, fire pits, and favor giveaways. For more information, you can visit titletown.com