Times set for third week of 2022 Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The public practices for the third week of Green Bay Packers training camp on Aug. 8 and 10 will begin at 10:30 a.m., the Packers announced Friday.

View the printable training camp schedule.

The Packers "Back to Football"-themed training camp kicked off on Wednesday, July 27.

Green Bay will have three open practices (Aug. 7-8, 10) before the first preseason game on Aug. 12 at the San Francisco 49ers.

Green Bay will finish off the open sessions of training camp with two joint practices (Aug. 16-17) with New Orleans, before facing the Saints at Lambeau Field on Aug. 19.

The Packers go on the road for the third and final preseason game at the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 25.