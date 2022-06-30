Tickets now on sale for 'Packers Family Night' on Aug. 5

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Tickets for the Packers Family Night are now on sale.

The event is set to take place Friday evening on Aug. 5. The event, in it's 21st year, will serve as the introduction of the 2022 Green Bay Packers in-person to capacity crowd in Lambeau Field and on TV to a state-wide audience.

Tickets are mobile only and priced at $10 and available solely for purchase through Ticketmaster.com. There is a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales. Individuals of all age will require a ticket to attend.

The format of this year's Family Night will be a full practice in order for the team to accomplish its preparation goals for the upcoming regular season, according to the Green Bay Packers.

The evening will remain focused on family activities and feature a game-like atmosphere with the use of video boards, which will feature promotions, game-day music and a fireworks show at the end of the night.

Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., with the team taking the field for warm-ups at 7 p.m. and practice beginning at 7:30 p.m. Parking for the event will be $5.

In case of inclement weather, no refunds will be issued unless all stadium activities from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the fireworks show, are canceled.

For more information visit here.

