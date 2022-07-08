The meaning behind Aaron Rodgers' new tattoo

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — Everyone is scratching their heads, trying to decipher Aaron Rodgers' new tattoo. Posting a carousel of pictures on Instagram, Rodgers' wrote in his caption that there's a "deep and meaningful story" to it.

Abby Rose is a psychic medium out of Sturgeon Bay. We asked what emotion she gets when she sees it.

“Intense. It feels intense to me. Profound maybe. Connected, like connecting all the dots,” she said.

Abby Rose also has a few ideas about what more of it might mean, especially with the lions, noting the fierceness. She also explains that the idea of balance plays a key role.

“When the water is calm, and when the emotions are calm... you’re in this place of center," Abby Rose said. "From that place, anything that touches the center, you can read that right? Because you’re coming from a place of balance."

Back in Green Bay, Joseph Lambert is a tattoo artist at Skinny Buddha Tattoo. He said a tattoo like this would take a Senior Artist, like him, anywhere from three to five hours of work. Lambert notes styles like Rodgers' are very popular right now, along with anything zodiac related, including the Evil Eye.

“The All Seeing Eye is kind of a reference in masonry to, like, any higher power since they don’t have a certain religious denomination,” Lambert said.

Overall, we'll never know the true significance behind the tattoo, unless Rodgers' were to comment on it. Something Abby Rose hopes will happen.

“I hope he talks about this because I think we’re going to see another side of Aaron Rodgers that is much more spiritually deeper..” she said.

And in case you're wondering, Abby Rose doesn't see any answers about whether the Packers are going to the Super Bowl or not.