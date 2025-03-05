The latest details from league's final site visit to Green Bay before NFL Draft build out

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — "There's just a different feeling when you step into Green Bay," Jon Barker, Global head of NFL major events and international games, said.

As the clock ticks towards the NFL draft's start date of April 24, the city is learning about new updates on the biggest event to ever come to Green Bay.

Video shows a packed city council meeting as NFL reps share new updates regarding the 2025 NFL Draft.



Officials say construction of the draft stage will begin March 29, the same day as the first phase of road closures.



A 100 ft tall perimeter will be installed as part of security plans.

"This is about coming here, making sure that we feel good about where we are, and then being able to refine the plan," Barker said.

Barker said this week marks the final NFL site visit to Green Bay, with around 300 NFL reps making the trip to Titletown.

The final site visit included an NFL Draft presentation at Green Bay's city council meeting Tuesday night.

"We have thought of virtually everything that could possibly happen, and we've been working with the fire department, the EMS, and the police department, to ensure we have plans in place to put people in a place that's safe," Ralph Ennis, NFL investigations and security director, said.

Ennis said local law enforcement will work closely with the FBI to make sure every corner of the campus is safe.

"If there's an emergency, there's a weather event, or any other kind of emergency that pops up, we will have good communication and plans to tell people where to go," Ennis said.

New security details include the following:



Installing a 100-ft tall perimeter around the campus

Security screening at checkpoints

Crowd control and capacity monitoring in case there are too many people within the draft site.

"It takes an entire community to come together and say we want this," Barker said.

We also learned new details on the four phases of road closures, with the first expected to take effect on March 29, which is the same day the NFL expects to begin rolling in equipment for the draft stage.

"This really is about 32 teams and the opportunity for people to come to one of the greatest stadiums in the world," Barker said. "I think that's super special."

NFL officials said at this time, Green Bay is less than 25 days away from the first trucks rolling into the city to begin construction.

They said expect to have roads and the Lambeau area back to normal by May 6.

Click here to watch the NFL Draft Presentation from Tuesday's city council meeting.

