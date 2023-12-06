Taylor Swift 'red coat' searches skyrocket 400% following Chiefs-Packers game

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Taylor Swift effect is real, even with the clothes she wears.

In a news release from Journo Research, the digital public relations agency for boohoo.com, Google searches for Swift's red coat that she wore at Lambeau Field skyrocketed 400% worldwide following the Chiefs-Packers game.

Taylor Swift Arrives at Lambeau Field

The agency said worldwide and U.S. searches for "red teddy coat" blew up by 3,000% — more than 30 times the average volume — which goes to show how much Swifties want to dress like Taylor.

Swift was in attendance at a Lambeau Field suite Sunday night to cheer on Chiefs star tight end and boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“It’s another example of the ‘Taylor Swift effect,’ with fans rushing to replicate her style," a Boohoo spokesperson said. "Red is one of Taylor’s signature colors and the color of the Kansas City Chiefs’ flag. She clearly wants to show support for Travis and the Chiefs. Red symbolizes boldness, warmth, passion, power, love, and desire."