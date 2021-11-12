Sunday's Packers vs Seahawks game will honor veterans at Lambeau

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The game between the Packers and Seahawks on Sunday will honor members of the military and veterans at Lambeau Field.

Players will wear and use special equipment that features the NFL Salute to Service camo-ribbon decal, officials say. The field will also feature camouflage Salute to Service goal post wraps, banners, and pylon decals, and in-game video features will include shout-outs to those who are serving and recognition of veterans.

Fans can take part by purchasing custom Green Bay Special Forces patches at the Packers Pro Shop for $10 each, with 100 percent of the purchase price going to the Special Forces Foundation (SFF). Officials say fans at Sunday’s game can also be part of the Cards for Troops campaign, which will send greeting cards to troops who are serving away from their families during the holidays. Blank cards are available at the card-making station at the Packers Pro Shop.

Fireworks will be set off from the stadium roof one hour prior to kickoff.

"Prior to the national anthem, the Packers and WPS Health Solutions will be recognizing U.S. Army veteran Gauge Hunter and his family through Operation Fan Mail on the video boards," the Packers said in a statement. "Country singer JoDee Messina will sing the national anthem and a flyover will be performed by four U.S. Air Force F-15s supported by Seymour Johnson Air Force Base out of North Carolina."

