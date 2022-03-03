Watch
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Study finds Aaron Rodgers to be the 'most despised person' in the NFL

Aaron Gash/AP
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers looks up during the second half of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 8:59 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 21:59:03-05

Who is the most hated person associated with the NFL?

It isn't the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown, though he came in second. It also isn't longtime New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. (He came in third).

A semi-scientific Twitter study found our very own Aaron Rodgers to be the most despised person in the NFL.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has made national headlines on and off the field for the past year. In return, that generated a lot of buzz on Twitter.

According to BetOnline's staff who conducted the study, the conclusion was derived after more than a million tweets were analyzed by keyword association.

"Negative phrases such as "I hate Aaron Rodgers," "Antonio Brown sucks," "F**ck Roger Goodell," "Cam Newton is horrible," etc. were included in the study that spanned the month of December," Stuff Media Group said in a statement. " January and February were not included so the findings wouldn't be swayed by the playoff participants."

Rodgers had 266,850 negative tweets about him during the month of December. That is more than double the amount Brown had in second place. Brown had 107,379 negative tweets.

Non-players also made the top 20, including Roger Goodell, Jackson Mahomes, Dan Snyder, Robert Kraft, and Brittany Matthews.

Below are the top 20 and their total negative tweets:

  • Aaron Rodgers - 266,850
  • Antonio Brown - 107,379
  • Bill Belichick - 88,482
  • Odell Beckham Jr. - 84,399
  • Deshaun Watson - 75,210
  • Jackson Mahomes - 71,349
  • Tyreek Hill - 62,379
  • Roger Goodell - 59,731
  • Baker Mayfield - 51,285
  • Dan Snyder - 48,529
  • Cam Newton - 28,467
  • Jerry Jones - 24,602
  • Kirk Cousins - 19,056
  • Josh McDaniels - 16,008
  • DeSean Jackson - 13,598
  • Jalen Ramsey - 11,278
  • Brittany Matthews - 10,404
  • Richard Sherman - 8,562
  • Ezekiel Elliott - 6,640
  • Robert Kraft - 5,362

