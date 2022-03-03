Study finds Aaron Rodgers to be the 'most despised person' in the NFL

Who is the most hated person associated with the NFL?

It isn't the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown, though he came in second. It also isn't longtime New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. (He came in third).

A semi-scientific Twitter study found our very own Aaron Rodgers to be the most despised person in the NFL.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has made national headlines on and off the field for the past year. In return, that generated a lot of buzz on Twitter.

According to BetOnline's staff who conducted the study, the conclusion was derived after more than a million tweets were analyzed by keyword association.

"Negative phrases such as "I hate Aaron Rodgers," "Antonio Brown sucks," "F**ck Roger Goodell," "Cam Newton is horrible," etc. were included in the study that spanned the month of December," Stuff Media Group said in a statement. " January and February were not included so the findings wouldn't be swayed by the playoff participants."

Rodgers had 266,850 negative tweets about him during the month of December. That is more than double the amount Brown had in second place. Brown had 107,379 negative tweets.

BETONLINE/Stuff Media Group

Non-players also made the top 20, including Roger Goodell, Jackson Mahomes, Dan Snyder, Robert Kraft, and Brittany Matthews.

Below are the top 20 and their total negative tweets:

Aaron Rodgers - 266,850

Antonio Brown - 107,379

Bill Belichick - 88,482

Odell Beckham Jr. - 84,399

Deshaun Watson - 75,210

Jackson Mahomes - 71,349

Tyreek Hill - 62,379

Roger Goodell - 59,731

Baker Mayfield - 51,285

Dan Snyder - 48,529

Cam Newton - 28,467

Jerry Jones - 24,602

Kirk Cousins - 19,056

Josh McDaniels - 16,008

DeSean Jackson - 13,598

Jalen Ramsey - 11,278

Brittany Matthews - 10,404

Richard Sherman - 8,562

Ezekiel Elliott - 6,640

Robert Kraft - 5,362

