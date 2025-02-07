Former Packers star Sterling Sharpe elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Sterling Sharpe was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame following offseason rule changes meant to make induction more exclusive.

Sharpe was inducted alongside Antonio Gates, Jared Allen, and Eric Allen in the smallest induction class in 20 years.

Sharpe, a seniors candidate, was selected in voting announced Thursday night at the NFL Honors.

He will join his younger brother, Shannon, making them the first siblings ever inducted into the Hall. Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning fell short and will not join his older brother, Peyton, in Canton, Ohio, this year.

While the small class marks a shift from past years—when at least seven people were inducted in each of the previous 12 classes—it is not unprecedented. Only four inductees were selected in the 2005 class, and there have been 18 other years with three or four inductees since the first class of 17 was enshrined in 1963.

New rules were implemented this year after a push by Hall of Famers to make the Hall more exclusive, directly leading to the smaller class. Modern-era candidates were voted from 15 down to seven in the final stage, instead of five in past years.

Candidates from the seniors, coach, and contributor categories were grouped together, with voters selecting three. Candidates needed 80% support, with the top finisher automatically earning induction, even if he fell short of that threshold.

Sharpe had a short but productive career with the Green Bay Packers from 1988 to 1994. His best season came in 1992, when he became the sixth player to win the receiving triple crown, setting an NFL record with 108 catches for 1,461 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He broke his own record with 112 catches in 1993 and led the NFL with 18 touchdown receptions in his final season, 1994, before a neck injury cut his career short.

Sharpe was a three-time All-Pro and finished with 595 catches for 8,134 yards and 65 touchdowns. Over his seven-year career, he trailed only Jerry Rice in receptions and touchdown catches.

The Sharpe brothers will join three father-son tandems in the Hall: Tim and Wellington Mara; Art Rooney Sr. and Dan Rooney; and Ed and Steve Sabol.

“On behalf of the entire Green Bay Packers organization, I want to congratulate Sterling on his long overdue election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He left an indelible mark as one of the greatest players of his generation, while also directly contributing to the revival of the Packers during the 1990s,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy in a release. “We are extremely happy for Sterling and his family and are forever grateful for all that he gave and accomplished with the Packers.”

The induction ceremony will be held Aug. 2.

