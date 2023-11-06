Steph Connects: Sharp Literacy's A Novel Event

MILWAUKEE — SHARP Literacy "A Novel Event 2023" with featured guest Green Bay Packers running back and children's book author AJ Dillon is an annual fundraiser that supports SHARP's, STEaM-based educational programs.

Thousands of students from Racine, Waukesha and Milwaukee will benefit from the funds raised during this event.

The evening consist of a conversation with AJ Dillon as he talks about his children's book Quadzilla Finds His Footing and his experience with the Green Bay Packers.

The event will feature food from Saz's and a silent auction.

