Steph Connects: Sharp Literacy's A Novel Event

Steph Connects ahead of the fundraiser
Thousands of students from Racine, Waukesha and Milwaukee will benefit from the funds raised during this event.
Posted at 4:51 PM, Nov 06, 2023
MILWAUKEE — SHARP Literacy "A Novel Event 2023" with featured guest Green Bay Packers running back and children's book author AJ Dillon is an annual fundraiser that supports SHARP's, STEaM-based educational programs.

The evening consist of a conversation with AJ Dillon as he talks about his children's book Quadzilla Finds His Footing and his experience with the Green Bay Packers.

The event will feature food from Saz's and a silent auction.

