Rodgers trade could impact Packers ticket prices on the secondary market

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The exit of Aaron Rodgers is set to mark a new era for the Packers, but a new quarterback might not be the only change at Lambeau. Rodgers’ departure is also expected to impact ticket prices.

Packers fan Chris Glodosky shared his thoughts on how ticket prices could change now that Rodgers is no longer in Green Bay.

“I could possibly see ticket prices going down a bit, but you know, Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers, they have a rich history in Wisconsin in general, so I think that people are going to come out regardless,” said Glodosky.

There are many different factors that go into setting ticket prices. Travis Loftus, a manager at Ticket King in Green Bay shared what influences ticket prices.

“The date and time and how the team is doing," said Loftus. “Those are the main key things.”

According to Loftus, if you buy tickets from secondary markets, you’re in luck.

“We anticipate that ticket prices will drop, I'd say roughly, maybe, 10-15% of what they normally would be,” said Loftus.

In Packerland, secondary market prices make a difference.

“Fans, they want to come to Lambeau, they travel from all over the place. So, the secondary market for the Packers is probably top three NFL teams,” said Loftus.

The Green and Gold’s grand fan base is part of why the team’s tickets are so expensive, pricing could depend on how quarterback Jordan Loves plays and how successful the Packers season is.

On that note, Glodosky is looking forward to the next chapter of the Packers.

“Aaron Rodgers leaving… a big change but I think it’s something that people are going to continue to come out and support the team no matter what,” Glodosky said.

He thinks that no matter who’s playing, Packers fans will pack the stands.