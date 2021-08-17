Watch
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Rodgers thought last season was his final run in Green Bay, report says

The Packers quarterback told Peter King of NBC Sports he truly thought his career in Green Bay was finished.
items.[0].image.alt
Mike Roemer/AP
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Texans Packers Football
Posted at 6:08 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 07:08:34-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Additional details have emerged about quarterback Aaron Rodgers' offseason rift with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers told NBC Sports he truly thought the 2020 season was going to be his final run in Green Bay.

“Last year at this time, I was looking at the season as my last year in Green Bay,” Rodgers told longtime NFL reporter Peter King, who visited Packers training camp last week.

Rodgers also said he is not thinking about his uncertain future in Green Bay and is "all-in" on the 2021 season, which - at least right now - looks like it will actually be his final year in Green Bay.

King's story offers new details and perspective from Rodgers on his "divisive" offseason. You can read the full report here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award