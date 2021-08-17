GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Additional details have emerged about quarterback Aaron Rodgers' offseason rift with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers told NBC Sports he truly thought the 2020 season was going to be his final run in Green Bay.

“Last year at this time, I was looking at the season as my last year in Green Bay,” Rodgers told longtime NFL reporter Peter King, who visited Packers training camp last week.

Rodgers also said he is not thinking about his uncertain future in Green Bay and is "all-in" on the 2021 season, which - at least right now - looks like it will actually be his final year in Green Bay.

King's story offers new details and perspective from Rodgers on his "divisive" offseason. You can read the full report here.