Rodgers says he won't drag out offseason decision on future

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. <br/>
Posted at 5:59 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 18:59:22-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he won’t drag out any offseason decisions regarding his future with the Green Bay Packers and hasn’t ruled out retirement.

The 38-year-old quarterback said he would try to make a decision shortly after talking to his loved ones as well as team officials such as CEO/President Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball.

Rodgers skipped the Packers’ organized team activities and mandatory minicamp in a standoff with team management during the most recent offseason before finally reporting to training camp.

