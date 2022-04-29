Watch
Rodgers says he had expected Adams to stay with Packers

Rick Scuteri/AP
Posted at 3:28 AM, Apr 29, 2022
GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers acknowledges that he decided to return to the Green Bay Packers believing he would still have All-Pro receiver Davante Adams as a teammate for the upcoming season.

The four-time MVP quarterback made those comments while talking on Pat McAfee’s SiriusXM and YouTube show.

The Packers announced on March 15 that Rodgers had agreed to a contract extension.

Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders later that week.

Adams’ exit leaves the Packers with a shortage of proven receivers.

