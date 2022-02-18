Packers hire former quarterback coach, Rodgers favorite Tom Clements

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers could have the opportunity to work with one of the coaches he credits for his development.

The Green Bay Packers have hired former quarterback coach Tom Clements back to the team. The Packers shared the news Friday, one day after reports came out about the contract.

This move could be beneficial for those hoping Rodgers stays in Green Bay for another year. Clements has worked with Rodgers in the past, from 2006 to 2016.

According to ESPN, Clements was one of Rodgers' first position coaches in the NFL, coming to Green Bay during Rodgers' second season with the Packers. Clements also spent time as the Packers' offensive coordinator and associate head coach.

It has been a few years since Clement and Rodgers have worked together but Rodgers continually credits Clement as someone who helped develop him into the player he is today. According to ESPN, the happened recently before the Packers playoff game against the 49ers.

While it's not proven that Rodgers had a role in this hire, or that it'll prevent him from leaving the Packers, it's definitely of interest and importance.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip