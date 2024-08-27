Reports: Packers cut kicker Anders Carlson, QBs Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers have cut kicker Anders Carlson after one season, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, an NBC 26 contributor, posted the news on X/Twitter.

Carlson missed seven field goal and six extra point attempts last season in the regular season and playoffs combined, according to ESPN stats. He made 81.8% of his field goal and 87.2% of his extra point attempts in the regular season.

Carlson missed a 41-yard field goal attempt to put the Packers up seven in the fourth quarter of the Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers. Green Bay lost 24-21.

Carlson went 3/4 on field goals during this year's preseason, but missed a 32-yard field goal attempt in the Packers' preseason finale against the Ravens.

Carlson was competing for a roster spot with kicker Greg Joseph, who remains on the roster for now.

The Packers have also released quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Demovsky reports either of them could return to the practice squad if they clear waivers.

The quarterback moves come after the Packers reportedly traded a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Titans in exchange for quarterback Malik Willis, who will likely be the backup to Jordan Love.

Both Clifford and Pratt were competing for the backup quarterback job.

The Packers have also reportedly released linebacker and Iola native Kristian Welch and wide receiver Samori Toure. The team will reportedly keep wide receiver Malik Heath on the 53-man roster.

All teams must trim down their rosters to 53 players today by 3 p.m. CT.