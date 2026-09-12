Report: Tucker Kraft, Packers reach agreement on four-year, $75 million contract extension

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft and the team reportedly reached an agreement Saturday on a four-year, $75 million contract extension, sources told ESPN.

According to ESPN, Kraft’s agents signed off on the agreement with the Packers early Saturday morning. The agreement reportedly is worth up to $92 million and includes a $26.5 million signing bonus.

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